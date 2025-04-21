STATEMENT BY FRED RYAN, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION AND INSTITUTE ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reagan Foundation joins people around the world in mourning the passing of Pope Francis.

President Ronald Reagan had a deep and unwavering faith in God, believing strongly in the power of prayer as a guiding force. With his faith as his guide, President Reagan forged a deep relationship with Pope John Paul II, a relationship built on mutual respect, admiration, and a shared vision for a world free from oppression and a strong commitment to democracy and human rights.

Although they never met, Pope Francis's steadfast support for freedom and democracy would have created a bond between he and President Reagan. President Reagan and Pope Francis both believed – and demonstrated – that faith and leadership could unite to change the world for the better.

President Reagan once said that "our entire history...can scarcely be glimpsed without some notion of the importance of prayer." Today our hearts and prayers go out to the Catholic Church and community as they mourn the passing of Pope Francis. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.