United To End Blood Cancer: Dedicated Volunteers Across The U.S. Are Helping Patients Live Longer Better Lives

Visionaries of the Year

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Business & Community Leaders Join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 2025 Visionaries of the Year 36th Annual Philanthropic Competition

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Now underway for the 36th consecutive year, business and community leaders across the U.S. are committed to improving the lives of those impacted by blood cancer through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Visionaries of the Year philanthropic campaign. Participants have 10 weeks to raise funds that will directly support LLS's life-changing work.

LLS recognizes these inspiring individuals as "Visionaries," who are dedicated volunteers fundraising and creating awareness about blood cancer in their very own communities. Through their efforts, LLS is getting closer to its recently announced bold goal: to enable blood cancer patients to gain more than one million years of life by 2040.

"Gaining one million years of life means more birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays and memories shared with family and friends," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Revenue Officer. "Together, we are helping cancer patients live longer, better lives."

For over 75 years, LLS has been united in action, making measurable progress across its 360-approach to cancer treatment and care. During the campaign, Visionaries candidates form powerful fundraising teams and center their efforts around one of LLS's three core "mission pillars"- policy and advocacy, patient education and support or research - dedicating their work to local blood cancer survivors.

Top fundraisers in each market receive the coveted title of local Visionary of the Year - and the reward of making a life-changing impact - while the top fundraiser overall is named the "National Visionary of the Year," to be announced this June.

This year's Visionaries of the Year candidate class is featured in a celebratory announcement on Forbes , here .

LEARN MORE : Visit

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader and innovator in creating a world without blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. LLS is focused on accelerating research, providing free support and services, and advocating for policies to ensure access to quality, affordable care. For more than 75 years, LLS has been helping blood cancer patients live longer, better lives.

To learn more, visit . Patients can contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with us on Facebook , X , Instagram , LinkedIn and TikTok .

LLS Media Contact: [email protected] .

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED