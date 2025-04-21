ALCA Celebrates Aging Life Care® Month With Free Ask An Aging Life Care Manager® Sessions In May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each 45-minute session is limited to ensure an intimate, engaging, and informative experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, explore aging care options, and discover how an Aging Life Care Manager can offer support through every step of the aging journey.

"These sessions are a way for us to give back to the community and raise awareness about the critical services our professionals provide," says Steven Barlam, MSW, LCSW, CMC ALCA's President. "Whether you're caring for an aging parent, preparing for your own future as a solo-ager, or simply curious about the resources available, these sessions are designed to provide clarity, comfort, and connection to available resources."

Participants are encouraged to register early and attend only one session to allow access for as many individuals as possible. The sessions will introduce the full spectrum of Aging Life CareTM services, from an initial assessment to care coordination and advocacy to housing transitions and health care navigation-helping families and individuals make confident, informed decisions.

In its 14th year celebrating National Aging Life Care Month, ALCA hopes to not only increase awareness of the professional services available but also attract more people to this growing profession. Aging Life Care Managers come from a variety of backgrounds in the health and human services fields, including social work, nursing, gerontology, mental health, as well as occupational, physical, and recreational therapies.

Registration for the "Ask an Aging Life Care Manager" series is open now and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information and to register, visit aginglifecare .

Event Schedule:

Friday, May 2nd

4:00pm-4:45pm ET / 3:00pm-3:45pm CT / 2:00pm-2:45pm MT / 1:00pm-1:45pm PT

Friday, May 9th

4:00pm-4:45pm ET / 3:00pm-3:45pm CT / 2:00pm-2:45pm MT / 1:00pm-1:45pm PT

Friday, May 16th

4:00pm-4:45pm ET / 3:00pm-3:45pm CT / 2:00pm-2:45pm MT / 1:00pm-1:45pm PT

Friday, May 30th

4:00pm-4:45pm ET / 3:00pm-3:45pm CT / 2:00pm-2:45pm MT / 1:00pm-1:45pm PT

About the Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA)

The Aging Life Care Association® (ALCA) was formed in 1985 to advance dignified, coordinated care for older adults in the United States. With nearly 2,000 members nationwide, Aging Life Care Professionals® have cared for about two million older adults over their history. ALCA Members are distinguished from others practicing care management as they must meet stringent education, experience, and certification requirements. Members may be trained in several fields including, but not limited to counseling, gerontology, mental health, nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, psychology, or social work; with a specialized focus on issues related to aging and elder care. For more information or to access a directory of Aging Life Care Professionals, please visit .

