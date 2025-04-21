Evidnt Launches The Hot 250 List: Uncovering The Fastest-Growing CPG Brands With Retailer IQ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Theisn't just a list of bestsellers-it's a real-time snapshot of category outperformance. Built using, the list leverages anonymized, daily POS data from over, delivering unparalleled visibility into emerging trends, shifting consumer demand, and growth momentum at the shelf.

"For too long, CPG brands have lacked the real-time data needed to make timely, informed decisions," said Alex Andreyev, CEO of Evidnt . "Evidnt changes that by bringing the 40% of CPG volume that happens in independent retail into full view. Our platform empowers brands to optimize spend, accelerate growth, and outmaneuver the competition."

Proven to Spot Breakout Growth First

Evidnt's Retailer IQ has already helped identify early market momentum for brands like COSRX , Rap Snacks , and Liquid Death -well before they became mainstream successes. These insights have given marketers and agencies a critical first-mover advantage in planning, targeting, and investment.

Today, new names are rising fast. No Whey! Foods is reshaping allergen-friendly confectionery with category-leading velocity, while Pyunkang Yul is gaining rapid share in the beauty aisle, outperforming legacy skincare brands with culturally resonant positioning and niche audience appeal.

Why the Hot 250 Matters

With access to the Hot 250 and Retailer IQ, brand teams can:



Identify high-growth competitors and whitespace opportunities



Track performance across geographies, retailers, and formats



Understand consumer behavior through demographic and regional insights

Measure sales lift and ROI from marketing and promotional efforts in real time

Evidnt's machine learning-driven insights empower brands to move beyond surface-level reports-helping them adapt pricing strategies, optimize media spend, and reach the right audiences at the right time.

Why It Matters: Insights That Drive Sales

Powered by Retailer IQ's machine learning models , these insights go beyond surface-level reporting. They help brands optimize pricing, adjust promotions mid-flight, and target audiences with unmatched precision.

Whether you're a challenger brand breaking through or an established player watching for disruptors, the Hot 250 and Evidnt's Retailer IQ platform deliver the strategic intelligence you need to stay ahead in a shifting market .

To view the full Hot 250 list or schedule a live Retailer IQ demo, visit or email [email protected] .

