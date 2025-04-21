Evidnt Launches The Hot 250 List: Uncovering The Fastest-Growing CPG Brands With Retailer IQ
"For too long, CPG brands have lacked the real-time data needed to make timely, informed decisions," said Alex Andreyev, CEO of Evidnt . "Evidnt changes that by bringing the 40% of CPG volume that happens in independent retail into full view. Our platform empowers brands to optimize spend, accelerate growth, and outmaneuver the competition."
Proven to Spot Breakout Growth First
Evidnt's Retailer IQ has already helped identify early market momentum for brands like COSRX , Rap Snacks , and Liquid Death -well before they became mainstream successes. These insights have given marketers and agencies a critical first-mover advantage in planning, targeting, and investment.
Today, new names are rising fast. No Whey! Foods is reshaping allergen-friendly confectionery with category-leading velocity, while Pyunkang Yul is gaining rapid share in the beauty aisle, outperforming legacy skincare brands with culturally resonant positioning and niche audience appeal.
Why the Hot 250 Matters
With access to the Hot 250 and Retailer IQ, brand teams can:
Identify high-growth competitors and whitespace opportunities
Track performance across geographies, retailers, and formats
Understand consumer behavior through demographic and regional insights
Measure sales lift and ROI from marketing and promotional efforts in real time
Evidnt's machine learning-driven insights empower brands to move beyond surface-level reports-helping them adapt pricing strategies, optimize media spend, and reach the right audiences at the right time.
Whether you're a challenger brand breaking through or an established player watching for disruptors, the Hot 250 and Evidnt's Retailer IQ platform deliver the strategic intelligence you need to stay ahead in a shifting market .
To view the full Hot 250 list or schedule a live Retailer IQ demo, visit or email [email protected] .
