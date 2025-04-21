403
Eurasian Leaders Pay Tribute After Pope Francis’ Death
(MENAFN) Officials from nations across Eurasia have offered their sympathies following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away earlier on Monday at the age of 88 after battling a long-term illness.
Russian Leader Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences through a message addressed to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, which was shared by the Kremlin.
In his message, Putin remarked that Pope Francis "enjoyed great international authority as a faithful servant of Christian teaching, a wise religious (leader) and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice."
He praised the pontiff as a respected spiritual figure and a principled advocate for universal moral values.
Putin also highlighted the pope’s efforts throughout his leadership to encourage dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches. Additionally, he acknowledged the fruitful collaboration between Russia and the Holy See, describing it as “constructive interaction.”
Reflecting on their past encounters, Putin said he had numerous opportunities to engage with the pope and would “forever preserve the brightest memory of him,” calling him an “outstanding person.”
He concluded by offering heartfelt words of condolence and encouragement to Cardinal Farrell and the broader Catholic clergy during this time of grief: "In this sorrowful hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy words of sympathy and support."
Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to X to honor the late pope, stating that his life was "devoted to God, people, and the Church." His tribute echoed the sentiment of loss felt by many around the world.
