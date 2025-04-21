Clearmind Medicine To Host Live Webinar “Gazing Through The Crystal Ball” Featuring Leading Psychedelic Experts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, is pleased to announce its upcoming live webinar titled "Gazing Through the Crystal Ball." The event is scheduled for May 21, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET (9:00 AM PT) and will feature a distinguished panel of experts discussing the evolving landscape of psychedelic science and business in the context of changing FDA policies and political climates.

Featured Speakers Include:

Rick Doblin, PhD – Founder and President of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS). A trailblazer in psychedelic-assisted therapy, Dr. Doblin has dedicated his career to establishing safe, legal, and ethical uses of psychedelics through rigorous scientific research.

Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD – Ralph Metzner Distinguished Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). Dr. Carhart-Harris is widely recognized for his pioneering work in psychedelic neuroscience and has led several landmark clinical studies on psilocybin and other compounds.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani – Chief Executive Officer of Clearmind Medicine. Dr. Zuloff-Shani brings decades of clinical and regulatory expertise and currently leads the development of Clearmind's innovative treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), CMND-100, which recently advanced into FDA-approved clinical trials.

Mark Haden – VP Business Development of Clearmind. Adjunct Professor at the University of British Columbia School of Population and Public Health and former Executive Director of MAPS Canada. Mr. Haden is a leading voice in drug policy reform and has worked extensively on public health-based approaches to psychedelic regulation and integration.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Shannon Smadella , wellness advocate, executive consultant and podcast host. Ms. Smadella is a recognized voice in the psychedelic space and has played a key role in public engagement and awareness through events, such as World Psychedelics Day and MAPS Canada collaborations.

For additional information or media inquiries, please contact Clearmind at ... .

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company's intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“CWY0.”

For further information visit: or contact:

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Clearmind is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.