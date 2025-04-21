MP: 700 Families In Neemuch Get Their Dream Of ‘Pucca House’ Fulfilled, Thank PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Neemuch, April 21 (IANS) Owning a pucca (permanent) house is the dream of every person, hailing from a marginalised and unprivileged background. The goal, which once looked far-fetched, rather impossible, is now turning into reality because of the monetary assistance from the Centre.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), launched by the Modi government, has brought unprecedented results in laying the foundation for a strong housing framework in the country, where the lower and middle lower-class families are being provided monetary aid in having a pucca house of their own.

Singoli Nagar Parishad of Jawad Tehsil of Neemuch district is an example of the astounding success of the PMAY, where more than 700 families have directly benefited from the scheme.

These families, who spent a large part of their lives in thatched roofs, are now living in the comfort of pucca house, and their faces lit up with joy and a smile clearly reflects their contentment.

Many are thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for turning their dream into reality. 'PM Modi understood their pain and did what previous govts didn't do' is the common feeling resonating among all of them.

Suraj, a resident of Ward No. 2 of Singoli Nagar Parishad, told IANS that his family got the benefit under the PM Awas Yojana.

“Earlier, we had a kutcha house; now we have a permanent house constructed. Earlier, there were a lot of problems during the rainy season, but now that a permanent house has been built, I feel good. Rs 2.5 lakh was sanctioned under this scheme,” he said.

Ramila Bai, wife of beneficiary Santosh, said that they have now moved to pucca house.

“There was water leakage during the rainy season, there was a lot of trouble in that house. We got Rs. 2.5 lakhs for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. With this money, we have built our own permanent house. We are thankful to PM Modi,” she remarked.

Notably, the PMAY scheme aims to provide affordable and durable houses to economically weaker sections, low-income and middle-income groups. This scheme not only provides housing but also helps millions of poor families improve their living standards and fulfil their dreams.