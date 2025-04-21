403
Chaldeans Come Back to Aksu Village in Southeastern Turkey
(MENAFN) As tranquility settles in southeastern Turkey, Chaldeans—Catholic Assyrians who fled Aksu village during the 1990s—are steadily making their way back to their ancestral land at the base of Mount Cudi, situated in the Silopi district of Sirnak province.
The once-thriving Chaldean community in the village was displaced approximately 35 years ago due to security concerns.
The villagers relocated to other regions within Turkey and abroad, with many seeking refuge in European nations.
Petrus Karatay, 70, who was originally from Aksu, moved to Istanbul before eventually settling in France. While he established a new life and became a father of six, Karatay never lost his deep connection to the land of his birth.
After peace was restored in the area, Karatay applied in 2009 to return to his village through Turkey's "Return to Village and Rehabilitation Project," initiated by the Interior Ministry.
He successfully returned in 2011.
Upon his return, Karatay constructed a three-story house, planted 7,000 saplings, and contributed to rebuilding the village’s infrastructure, encouraging other Chaldeans from Europe to return as well.
Since then, seven families have started building homes in Aksu, and five additional families are planning their return.
