Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Dividend
MIDDLETOWN, Md., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCPK: CMHF), announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.08 per share. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 2, 2025.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. is the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank (the "Bank"). Middletown Valley Bank provides personal and business banking services, as well as mortgage lending services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Millennium Financial Services, Inc. (Mlend). Originating in Middletown, Maryland in 1908, today the Bank operates offices in the Maryland counties of Frederick, Washington, Garrett and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit or .
Investor Relations Contact:
Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055
[email protected]
