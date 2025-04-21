Flex Wins Two 2025 PACE Awards For Innovation In Automotive Compute And Power Electronics

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The PACE Awards recognize automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance. The Jupiter Compute Platform is an NVIDIA DRIVE AGX-powered, scalable compute architecture that supports applications from passenger cars to commercial vehicles spanning from Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems to full autonomous driving. This development platform is based on a collaborative ecosystem approach that allows customers to focus on software development and harness Flex's compute design expertise to commercialize faster. Jupiter has enabled breakthroughs in a variety of use cases, including Torc Robotics' virtual driver software for autonomous trucking.

The Backup DC/DC Converter is a purpose-built solution that provides instant power to essential drive-by-wire systems in emergency situations. It directly addresses a critical need for power continuity across 15-years of always-on operation with Flex-engineered hardware and software that greatly reduces standby power loss and product footprint. This innovation exemplifies how Flex advances automotive safety and is expected to debut on an upcoming vehicle from a major global automaker.

"For 30 years, the PACE program has celebrated cutting-edge innovations that have shaped the automotive industry on a global level," said Jamie Butters, executive editor of Automotive News. "The companies on this year's list have pioneered significant technologies that will continue to propel the industry forward."

The 30th annual PACE Awards were presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers that contribute products, processes, materials, or services directly to the manufacture of cars or trucks. The Automotive News PACE Award is accepted around the world as the industry benchmark for innovation.

"Winning two PACE Awards in the same year is an incredible honor and underscores Flex's position as a leading supplier of automotive product design and innovation," said Mike Thoeny, President of Automotive at Flex. "This recognition demonstrates how we are accelerating next-generation mobility to market while highlighting how we partner with our customers across the entire lifecycle, from product development to manufacturing and services."

Flex earned the Automotive News PACE Awards following an extensive review by an independent panel of judges including comprehensive written applications and in-person site visits.

For complete details of the Automotive News PACE Award, visit .

