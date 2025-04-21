If Design Announces If DESIGN AWARD 2025 Winners, Elevating Sustainability And Global Impact

iF DESIGN AWARD

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iF Design, the globally recognized authority on design excellence, has unveiled the winners of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2025. As one of the industry's most prestigious accolades, the Award continues to celebrate innovative, high-impact design across disciplines including product, architecture, communication, interior, and user experience.

Since its founding in 1953, iF Design has championed design's role in shaping society and fostering innovation. This year, nearly 11,000 submissions from 70 countries were evaluated by a jury of 131 independent design experts. Ultimately, 2,294 winners were selected across 82 categories, with 75 receiving the distinguished Gold Award.

A major update to this year's program was the integration of Sustainability as one of five equally weighted judging criteria, showcasing iF Design's commitment to design as a force for social and environmental progress. The award sets a new precedent, putting sustainability on par with Idea, Form, Function, and Differentiation.

The 2025 winners showcase a remarkable range of creativity and purpose-driven design. Notable winners include:

Architecture:



World-Food Waste Teahouse (European Cultural Centre): An architectural statement on food waste and sustainability.

Texas Medical Center / TMC3 Collaborative Building: collaborative health hub prioritizing well-being of both researchers and the community it serves.

Polish Army Museum: A striking tribute fusing modern design with historical gravitas. Minoh-Senba Handai-Mae Station (Minoh City): A harmonious blend of infrastructure and natural topography.

Interior Design:



Turner Construction HQ & NYC Office: Workplace seamlessly integrating cutting-edge design and sustainability; not just an office but catalyst for innovation

Haikou Gaoxingli Insun Cinema: A monochrome, wave-inspired design merging art and function.

Court 16: Downtown Brooklyn premium tennis facility that's design that blends accessibility, play, and purpose Shibuya Botanical Garden Fureai: Japan's smallest botanical garden, transformed into a vibrant, community-centered experience.

Product & Technology:



ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 (Lenovo): Rollable, AI-powered productivity laptop

tilo edition 01 (Seoil Co. Ltd.): Lightweight, tool-free modular furniture.

xBloom Studio Coffee Machine (TBDx Inc): App-connected, café-quality brewing at home. Well-planned, well-played Mushroom Leather (Taiwan Textile Research Institute): A mycelium-based sustainable leather alternative.

Winning an iF DESIGN AWARD remains a mark of global excellence-recognizing ideas that not only inspire but also push the boundaries of what design can achieve in our world.

