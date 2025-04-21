Chicken N Pickle To Open Third Dallas-Fort Worth Location In Allen, Texas

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Chicken N Pickle. Details about each day's activities can be found here .

The new Allen Chicken N Pickle is the third in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and fifth in Texas for the first-to-market concept that blends the popular social sport of pickleball, a chef-driven restaurant and dedication to community.

Situated at The Farm, a mixed-use development at the southeast corner of Sam Rayburn Tollway and Alma Drive, Chicken N Pickle Allen encompasses nearly four acres of multi-level unique indoor/outdoor experiences and parking. With over 55,000 square feet inside the fence, it features dining areas on two levels, a sports bar, six indoor and two covered outdoor pickleball courts, beer gardens and cornhole, battleship, giant Jenga and other yard games. Chicken N Pickle Allen also offers "pickleball for ALL," with sports wheelchairs and "all abilities" programming.

"At Chicken N Pickle, we pioneered the perfect blend of delicious food, craft cocktails, and the popular sport of pickleball," said Brad Clarke, CEO. "We like to think of our concept as the ultimate backyard hangout – one you'll never want to leave; it's a space where everyone can connect and celebrate with great food, drinks and unforgettable moments together."

Backed by NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Chicken N Pickle is the fastest-growing pickleball entertainment concept in the country. The company has opened 12 locations (Allen is the 12th) since 2017, with four more locations in Indiana, Nebraska and Colorado scheduled for completion by early 2026. And while Taylor Swift hasn't yet mentioned pickleball or pickled chicken sandwiches on tour - she's dating Kelce, who is among investors who pumped $10 million into the chain in 2023 - the latest Chicken N Pickle expansion sends a clear message: pickleball is exploding and seeing unprecedented growth .

Besides Allen, Grapevine and Grand Prairie, Chicken N Pickle also can be found in San Antonio and Webster, Texas; North Kansas City and St. Charles, Missouri; Overland Park and Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Glendale, Arizona; and Henderson, Nevada.

"We're dedicated to being the top pickleball entertainment destination as we grow nationwide, while still maintaining a personal touch and strong local connections in every community," said Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle. "With each of our locations welcoming over 650,000 visitors annually, we're confident that Chicken N Pickle will quickly become a must-visit destination in Allen for guests seeking food and fun in a welcoming atmosphere."

Chef-Driven Restaurant

Using responsibly raised, antibiotic- and hormone-free chicken, the menu includes delicious, rotisserie dishes available in four different seasonings, pork and beef sandwiches, as well as signature hand-cut fries and tots. Other items include classic choices and guest favorites like smoked wings and the PowerBowl. Rotating seasonal menu items, a sports bar and elevated cocktails round out offerings at Chicken N Pickle, which also hosts temporary "experiences within an experience."

Supporting the Allen Community

Chicken N Pickle is committed to giving back to the communities it serves through philanthropic and service-oriented efforts that strengthen its neighborhood. Since its opening in 2017, Chicken N Pickle has helped thousands of local charities and given back more than $5 million to local nonprofits.

In 2024 alone, Chicken N Pickle supported almost 9,000 charitable organizations, hosted more than 8,800 fundraisers, and infused more than $1.1 million back into local communities through in-kind donations, property give-backs and community cup campaigns. The new complex also will create more than 160 local jobs.

Like every location, Chicken N Pickle Allen employs a full-time community impact coordinator whose job is to "find a way every day to make a positive impact in the community" through service-oriented endeavors.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Allen community and believe that thriving in business goes hand-in-hand with giving back to the community that supports us," said Kelli Alldredge, president of Chicken N Pickle. "By investing in both our people and the places we serve, we're building a future where success is shared not only by our team, but also with the entire community."

The Chicken N Pickle Foundation, formed in 2020, works in partnership with local charities to create long-lasting solutions to community needs. One such example is the company's support of local pediatric hospice organizations with donations totaling more than $45,000. The "our hearts are local" mantra extends to Chicken N Pickle's internal community as well. The Employee Hardship Fund can be tapped for financial support when employees face unforeseen life disruptions, and the company also provides employee scholarship opportunities. Anyone interested in working at Chicken N Pickle Allen can learn more and apply here .

About Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is a family-friendly sports and games venue with a casual, chef-driven restaurant, bar with craft cocktails and local brews, pickleball courts and indoor/outdoor games for all ages and abilities in an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship and community. Through the Our Hearts Are Local program, which focuses on creating philanthropic partnerships, we aim to strengthen our neighborhoods and beyond. Chicken N Pickle hosts dozens of charitable events annually and donates proceeds back to each of the communities we serve. Visit chickennpickle for more information.

