Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend
| Bank of Montreal
BCE Inc.
CIBC
CI Financial Corp.
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Enbridge Inc.
| Great West Lifeco Inc.
Loblaw Companies Limited
National Bank of Canada
Ovintiv Inc.
Power Corporation of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| TELUS Corporation
The Bank of Nova Scotia
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
Thomson Reuters Corporation
TMX Group Inc.
TransAlta Corporation
TC Energy Corporation
| Distribution Details
|Equity Share (DS)
|$0.05325
|Record Date:
|April 30, 2025
|Payable Date:
|May 9, 2025
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|dividendselect15.com
|...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment