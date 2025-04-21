403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares
|Distribution Details
|Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B)
|$0.03125
|Record Date:
|April 30, 2025
|Payable Date:
|May 9, 2025
|Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
|Local: 416-304-4443
|...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment