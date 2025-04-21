Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

M Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declared For Class I Preferred Shares


2025-04-21 09:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable May 9, 2025 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2025.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details
Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125
Record Date: April 30, 2025
Payable Date: May 9, 2025


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...

MENAFN21042025004107003653ID1109453430

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search