Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on April 30, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.06683 per share based on the VWAP of $8.02 payable on May 9, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.24 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $11.14 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $25.38.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows: