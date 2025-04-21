Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution


2025-04-21 09:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06708 per unit. The distribution is payable May 9, 2025 to unit holders on record as at April 30, 2025.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on April 30, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.06708 per unit based on the VWAP of $8.05 payable on May 9, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $39.09 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details
Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.06708
Record Date: April 30, 2025
Payable Date: May 9, 2025


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...

