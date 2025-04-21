National Association Of Friendship Centres Attends UNPFII 24Th Session To Amplify Indigenous Voices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) is proud to announce its participation in the 24th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York. This year, the NAFC has coordinated a delegation comprised of leadership from across the Friendship Centre Movement including our Executive, Indigenous Youth Council (IYC), Senate and representatives from our Provincial and Territorial Associations and Friendship Centres.

This significant gathering of global leaders, experts, and advocates provides a critical platform to elevate the voices of Indigenous peoples, and the NAFC is committed to ensuring the issues and aspirations of urban Indigenous communities across Canada are heard and addressed.

Despite current challenges and uncertainties, the NAFC's participation in the UNPFII remains crucial. Engaging with international partners ensures Indigenous voices continue to be heard. This ongoing commitment to global dialogue is vital for advancing the rights and aspirations of Indigenous communities worldwide.

From April 21 to April 25, 2025, NAFC delegates will engage with decision-makers, share knowledge and experiences, and advocate for the rights, well-being, and cultural preservation of urban Indigenous populations. This year's theme, "Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges” resonates deeply with NAFC's mission to support the social, cultural, and economic inclusion of Indigenous people in urban settings.

As part of its participation in the 24th session of the UNPFII, the NAFC is proud to host a side event titled Living UNDRIP: Indigenous Rights in Urban Spaces on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This event will amplify the perspectives of urban Indigenous communities and the work of the Friendship Centre Movement by exploring how the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) applies in urban contexts. The event will examine existing challenges, policy gaps, and opportunities to advance Indigenous rights in cities, reinforcing the NAFC's commitment to elevating Indigenous voices and fostering meaningful dialogue on the global stage.

“The UNPFII session provides a unique opportunity to bring the voices of urban Indigenous communities into global conversations regarding the future of Indigenous peoples,” said Jocelyn W. Formsma, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC.“We are excited and honoured to participate in this important dialogue and to advocate for the preservation and revitalization of Indigenous cultures, languages, and traditions.”

As a leading national organization representing over 100 Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations across Canada, the NAFC plays a pivotal role in supporting urban Indigenous peoples, addressing service gaps, and promoting a healthy, self-determined future. The NAFC's participation in the UNPFII underscores its ongoing commitment to strengthening partnerships with governments, Indigenous leaders, and international stakeholders to create lasting, meaningful change for urban Indigenous communities.

The NAFC represents over 100 local Friendship Centres and Provincial/Territorial Associations in every province and territory in Canada (except Prince Edward Island). Friendship Centres are urban Indigenous community hubs that provide a wide range of programs and services for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people living in urban, rural, and northern communities. Collectively, Friendship Centres are the largest and most comprehensive urban Indigenous service delivery network in Canada.