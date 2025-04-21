403
Egypt Launches African Space Agency HQ
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Egypt officially opened the headquarters of the African Space Agency (AfSA), located in Cairo’s Egyptian Space City.
"Egypt has made extensive efforts to establish the agency, which embodies the vision of 'The Africa We Want' outlined in the African Union's Agenda 2063," stated Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during the ceremony.
He noted that the agency aims to promote collaboration among African nations in the peaceful application of space technologies. It will also facilitate knowledge sharing, skills development, and the coordination of African perspectives in global forums, especially at the United Nations.
Abdelatty pointed out the value of engaging with academic and research institutions, as well as international space agencies, to help lay the foundation for robust space science and technology capabilities across Africa.
Sherif Sedky, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, described the launch of AfSA as a landmark moment for the continent.
"The AfSA will serve as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and progress for all African nations," he remarked.
Huan Yiheng, cofounder of Beijing-based MinoSpace, a company specializing in advanced small satellite engineering, also emphasized the agency’s role.
"We want to explore potential cooperation with the AfSA and other African countries," Huan stated.
