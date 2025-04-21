Anime Park 'Nijigen No Mori' To Hold 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025'

Limited edition "Shinobi-Zato Rainy Scene Stickers" to be distributed from May 10

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At anime park Nijigen no Mori 's popular ninja-themed attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato", a special event for the rainy season in May, "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato Rainy Season Festival 2025", will be held from Saturday, May 10.

Part 1 of the event includes the distribution of Nijigen no Mori original novelty item "Shinobi-Zato Rainy Scene Stickers" exclusively to attraction visitors who come on rainy days, starting from Saturday, May 10. The stickers feature designs that capture famous rainy scenes from the works of "NARUTO" and "BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS". Three new original designs are being introduced in addition to the six sticker designs from the 2024 edition, for a total of nine available designs.

Famous scenes depicted on the stickers include a tearful scene between Naruto and Sasuke, and a scene of the weaving bonds between the Uchiha brothers. Rain or shine, Naruto fans are expected to gather at the anime park, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, this summer.

■Overview

Distribution Period: Saturday, May 10 - Sunday, July 20, 2025 (while supplies last)

Business Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (Last entry 8:00 PM)

Admission Fee: Free *Please note that a separate attraction admission ticket is required.

Content: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato will be giving away original novelty item "Shinobi-Zato Rainy Scene Stickers" exclusively to visitors who come to the attraction on rainy days, starting from Saturday, May 10.

*Sticker distribution will be implemented if the Japan Meteorological Agency's forecast at 5:00 PM on the previous day predicts a 50% or higher chance of rain between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM on the following day.

*This campaign will end once all stickers have been distributed.

Website: naruto_shinobizato/

Tickets:

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

c2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

Byron Russel

Nijigennomori Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

Legal Disclaimer:

