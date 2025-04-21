Resilience Isn't Just A Buzzword-This Michigan Coach Is Helping Leaders Build It For Real

Nagham Alsamari - Founder & CEO of Imkan Leadership Development

From stress to strength-Alsamari helps leaders grow through resilience coaching, DISC insight, and proven leadership strategies.

DEARBORN, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Burnout, overwhelm, and uncertainty are no longer exceptions-they're the norm. But one Michigan-based resilience coach is helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations break the cycle and lead with clarity, strength, and purpose.Nagham Alsamari is a professional speaker, resilience coach, and corporate trainer who helps businesses and individuals build long-term capacity to thrive-not just survive. Through her company, Imkan Leadership Development, she equips teams with practical tools to navigate pressure, reduce burnout, and lead with confidence and clarity in rapidly changing environments.A former educator, principal, and now keynote speaker and DISC-certified consultant, Alsamari blends strategy with deep empathy-drawing from her own experiences as a refugee, community leader, and leadership mentor.“Resilience isn't about being tough-it's about being prepared,” said Alsamari.“I help people and organizations create systems and habits that make them stronger over time, not more exhausted.”A Coaching Approach That Starts With Self-AwarenessEvery coaching relationship begins with the DISC personality assessment, a behavior-based tool that reveals how people lead, communicate, and respond to stress. Whether she's working with an executive team or a solo entrepreneur, Alsamari customizes her approach to match the person-not just the position.“You can't lead others effectively if you don't understand your own pressure points, triggers, and blind spots,” she says.Clients walk away with more than motivation. They gain practical tools to shift from reactivity to resilience-learning how to manage energy, set boundaries, and lead with intention.Real People, Real ChangeHer impact spans individuals and teams, from new immigrants launching businesses to seasoned professionals rebuilding after burnout:“Nagham's coaching gave me tools that helped me manage pressure, stay focused, and maintain balance. Her impact has been invaluable.”- Mohammad Bahrami“She helped me identify the gaps in my business and recommended solutions that worked. Her coaching gave me clarity, productivity, and the confidence to lead.”- Dua Al-Zayadi“She challenges you to grow, and walks with you every step of the way. Her coaching and leadership are unmatched.”- Rola AbbasA Voice Leaders TrustAlsamari is also a sought-after speaker, known for her insight, relatability, and depth. She regularly delivers keynotes and training workshops on resilience, DISC-based communication, and sustainable leadership development.“Her wisdom, knowledge, and authenticity resonated deeply with our audience,” said Danette-Duron Willner of Clearheaded LLC, reflecting on Alsamari's appearance at the 2025 FemPreneur Summit.Alsamari also collaborates with organizations on tailored resilience training for teams, leadership cohorts, and community initiatives.From Refugee to Resilience CoachAlsamari's coaching is grounded in experience. She arrived in the U.S. as a refugee at 13, became a teacher, then a school principal-before launching her company to support others navigating complex leadership and life challenges.“I've survived many near-death experiences. I know what it means to keep going when it feels impossible. That's why I do this work.”How to Work With Imkan Leadership DevelopmentImkan offers:.1:1 and group coaching programs.Organizational resilience training.DISC-based team development workshops.Speaking engagements and leadership seminarsAll coaching programs begin with a DISC assessment and a free discovery call to assess client needs.“Her coaching isn't about hype-it's about helping you lead with clarity, strength, and purpose,” said Heather McGlone, President of Ace Strategies.📞 Media ContactNagham AlsamariResilience Coach, Speaker, & DISC Consultant📧 ...📱 Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube: @leadwithimkan

