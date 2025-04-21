Eva Shaw Of Make Life Happen Life Coach Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

SHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Butterflies are a symbol of joy, hope, and transformation. Whenever we spot a butterfly delicately fluttering around, we are filled with wonder, whimsy, and even reminded that we have the freedom to move forward and spread our wings. Life coach and author of The Butterfly Flies, Eva Shaw, has lived her life just like the butterfly since becoming passionately smitten with these beautiful creatures since her early childhood. Eva is dedicated to helping others elevate their awareness and make conscious, purposeful choices.

In her magnificently endearing memoir, both lovely and lyrical, Eva compares the life of a butterfly to her own. She recounts her early life trauma grappling with challenges and hardships personally and professionally, but it's also joy, the story of overcoming adversity, discovering her own strength, and finding her voice.

Mixed with humor and warmth, Eva encourages readers to seek their own bright path and candidly reminds us of the importance of resilience of the human spirit.

From humble beginnings, young Eva was stricken with diabetes when she was just seven years old and today still manages the chronic disease courageously, which she attests has made her stronger and more resilient. Later in life she married, but after only ten years together her husband announced he was leaving her with two young boys to raise on her own. Broken hearted but with unwavering determination to persevere, Eva declared -“I can do anything“and she did exactly that. By attending and also taking night and weekend extra courses, she was able to acquire a Master and PhD degrees. She worked in agencies and in the corporate world. Her innate spirit eventually led her to counseling and coaching.

For many years. Eva successfully provided clinical counseling to individuals, couples and families. These days she is more focused on coaching women as the butterfly flies program relates to women's issues and their growth in understanding self and situation. Deserve Life coaching is learning how to take the stoppages out of life and securing your dreams.

Eva declares,“Women are deserving!” Eva's style is creative, thought-provoking, and collaborative. She works with individuals who are looking for greater purpose and aspire to overcome whatever is holding them back from their true potential by tapping into deep strengths that can be simply life changing.

The Make Life Happen approach reminds us that although the path to achieving our dreams may be long and winding, when we take an active role in shaping our future based on our core values, we create more meaning and purpose for ourselves and everyone's path we cross.

Eva says it's critical we do not engage in a vicious cycle of self-sabotaging habits because if we can't get out of our own way we get stuck or sidetracked. Through her coaching, Eva helps us overcome limiting beliefs, achieve a super growth mindset, and move towards a better life ahead.

Eva wants us all to live abundant fulfilling lives. We too can be inspired, rise after falling, learn from our mistakes, be kind to ourselves, and become the very best version of who we are. Let Eva help you create the life that you want. Enjoy your beauty and remember the butterfly.

Close Up Radio recently featured Eva Shaw in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 15th at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast







For more information, please visit Eva's Facebook page

Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+ +1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.