S.Korean Ministers To Hold Trade Talks In US This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Seoul: South Korea's acting president said Monday that his finance and trade ministers will hold high-level trade talks in Washington this week as they look to avoid Donald Trump's steep tariffs.

The country is a major exporter to the United States, and giants such as Samsung Electronics and auto maker Hyundai stand to take a hefty hit if the White House goes ahead with its threatened levies.

"During a phone call with President Donald Trump on the eighth, we agreed to hold constructive discussions on economic cooperation, including the trade balance between South Korea and the United States, through ministerial-level meetings," said acting president Han Duck-soo.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and trade and industry minister Ahn Duk-geun will meet US Treasury Secretary Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Thursday to "mark a meaningful starting point for future cooperation".

Han told a government task force meeting: "The government will pursue these talks calmly and earnestly, under the principle of placing the national interest above all else, to find mutually beneficial solutions".

Han added that the talks will be centred around "trade balance, shipbuilding, and LNG (liquified natural gas)".

Trump said last month that Japan and South Korea were looking to work with the United States on a "gigantic" natural gas pipeline in Alaska.

"We are fully aware that these negotiations with Washington will not be easy, and understand the mixed expectations and concerns surrounding them," said Han.

"However, the Republic of Korea has overcome past crises and turned challenges into opportunities thanks to the unity of its people, the foundation of our growth and prosperity today," he added.

Seoul last week announced plans to invest almost $5 billion extra in the country's semiconductor industry, citing "growing uncertainty" over US tariffs.