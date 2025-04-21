Qatar's Toughest Endurance Race Goes International With Larger Prize Pool

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Samla International Race for 2026 - a 100km non-stop, point-to-point endurance challenge - is set to be bigger with talents from all over the world competing for the combined prize money of USD300,000.

The inaugural edition of Samla International will be held on January 24, 2026, with participants competing in a grueling multi-stage course spanning 100km, to be completed within 12 hours. The race combines four challenging disciplines: 3km swimming, 49km running, 44km mountain biking, and 4km kayaking.

CEO of Visit Qatar Eng Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi and Samla CEO and Race Director Azzam Al Mannai announced the details of the upcoming event at a press conference today.



Qatar poised to lead world in phygital sports

Food strategy aims to store 11 commodities for upto 8 months

How to report lost items in Qatar through Metrash App First edition of Beach Sports Festival kicks off at Aspire Park

Read Also

Al Mawlawi stated that the competition will have an international flavour, making it one of the most important sporting events to be held in the region.

Giving details on the race, Al Mannai stated that participants will set off from Sealine Beach, proceed to Khor Al Udaid and return to the starting point.

He further added that registration can be done through the official website of the race where a comprehensive guide with rules and instructions will be updated.

The race is open to all nationalities and gender, aged 18 and above.

Al Mannai added that the organising committee has allocated cash prizes for top 10 participants in both male and female categories with the first, second and third-place winners bagging USD50,000, USD30,000 and USD20,000, respectively. The 4th to 10th place winners will win prize money ranging from USD10,000 to USD4,000. "The competition offers a cumulative prize pool of almost $300,000 and the reward is a recognition of the participant's efforts and motivation to excel in one of the most challenging races in the region," he said.