Food Establishments In Qatar Can Now Submit Objections To MOPH Inspection Results

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced the launch of a new e-service via the Watheq electronic food safety system, which allows food establishments to submit objections to local inspection results, enforcement decisions resulting from inspections, or laboratory findings. This brings the total number of services provided by the system to 20.

This service aims to enhance transparency and strengthen cooperation between regulatory authorities (the Food Safety Department of the Ministry of Public Health) and relevant food establishments such as warehouses, restaurants, factories, etc.

Through this new service, food establishments can submit objections to local inspection results or enforcement decisions based on clear justifications and scientific grounds. They can attach supporting evidence or documents such as images or PDF files.

The MoPH clarified that food establishments can submit objections within 15 working days from being notified of the inspection result or enforcement decision. Objection requests should be processed through the“Watheq” system, which allows establishments to track the status of their objection requests using a unique reference number.



The objection request will then be reviewed by specialized teams from the Food Safety Department, the establishment will receive feedback, and the decision will be made via email.

Based on the case, the team will approve or reject the objection. In case of rejection, the reasons will be clarified, and the applicant may resubmit the request for further review. The establishment will also be notified via SMS to check the inbox for updates.