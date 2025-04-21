Amir Offers His Condolences To Cardinal Kevin Farrell On The Death Of The Pope

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a message of condolence to His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, on the death of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Vatican.

