Vietjet Launches Flights To Con Dao Island, Offering More Choices To Discover Vietnam This Summer
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 21, 2025 – Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age airline, has inaugurated two new domestic routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with the picturesque island of Con Dao. These services enhance the airline's connectivity and offers travellers greater access to one of Vietnam's most historically and spiritually significant destinations.
The highly anticipated routes will operate with a combined total of 28 round-trip flights weekly. From Hanoi, Vietjet offers two daily morning departures to Con Dao with a flight duration of 2 hours and 10 minutes. Two flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao also take off every morning, lasting approximately 40 minutes.
Con Dao, located off Vietnam's southern coastline and renowned for its pristine natural beauty and profound historical significance to the Vietnamese people, is now more accessible than ever thanks to Vietjet's enhanced flight network. The airline offers two ticket classes on the new routes: Eco and SkyBoss. SkyBoss passengers benefit from priority services, 7kg of carry-on baggage, and 7kg of checked baggage. Eco passengers are entitled to 7kg of carry-on baggage, subject to terms and conditions. Tickets can be reserved now at and Vietjet Air mobile app.
Vietjet has further strengthened its presence in India by launching two new non-stop routes from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's bustling economic hub. With these additions, Vietjet now operates 10 direct routes between the two countries, offering a total of 78 flights per week-making it the airline with the most comprehensive India–Vietnam network. These routes connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's key destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.
Thanks to Vietjet's robust domestic network, Indian travellers can conveniently explore Vietnam's diverse landscapes and rich heritage at affordable fares. Additionally, seamless connections from Vietnam to numerous Asia-Pacific destinations-such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Bali or major cities in Australia, Japan and South Korea-make Vietjet an ideal choice for regional travel.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
