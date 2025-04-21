Mobilex Unveils New Brand Campaign: Mobile. Done Different.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today launched a new marketing campaign that flips the script on mobile service with a simple promise: stop guessing, stop overpaying and start getting what's actually needed. The campaign, "Mobile. Done Different." cuts through industry hype and puts transparency and control back in the hands of customers.

Rolling out today, the campaign speaks directly to value-driven consumers and frustrated switchers. Running across CTV, digital video and paid social, it taps into a familiar pain point: overpaying for data that doesn't get used and falling for the fine print baked into big carrier deals. Because let's face it, most people have no idea how much data they actually need. With MobileX, they don't have to. Thanks to proprietary AI-powered plans, users only pay for what they use, and never more than $24.88/month.*

At the heart of the campaign is Our Xpert, and Frank Lee Overitt - a jaded, no-BS everyman who's had enough of bloated plans, surprise charges and the empty promises of "unlimited" everything. From questioning why he's paying for data he doesn't use to calling out the absurdity of carrier upsells, Frank cuts through the noise with dry wit and common-sense skepticism, ultimately finding a wireless service that just makes sense.

"Frank's not outraged, he's just over it. And so are millions of wireless customers," said Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "They've been stuck with oversized plans, rising prices and perks no one really uses. This campaign is about showing people they don't have to settle. There's a smarter way forward, and it starts with putting control back where it belongs."

The campaign was developed in partnership with BRNDMKRS and Vuja Dé Digital .

MobileX is the only AI-powered, low-price, app-based premium phone service on one of America's fastest 5G networks. The MobileX app is available for download in the Apple and Google Play app stores, and service can be activated through the app with a physical SIM card or eSIM. SIM Card Starter Packs can be found in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide, on Walmart and on mymobilex.

For more information on MobileX and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex .

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex .

