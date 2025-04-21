Securus Technologies And Workbay Partner With Texas Department Of Criminal Justice To Expand Workforce Development For Incarcerated Individuals

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since Launch, Over 100,000 Individuals Engaged in Workforce Training Through Securus Tablets, with 6,800+ Transitioning to Post-Release Employment Support

PLANO, Texas, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies, a trusted innovator in correctional facility technology solutions, and Workbay, a leading career development platform, are joining forces to support the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in its forward-thinking approach to rehabilitation and reentry. Through this collaboration, TDCJ is expanding access to career training, digital learning tools, and direct pathways to employment-empowering incarcerated individuals with the tools for long-term success and strengthening the workforce across Texas communities.

The partnership has delivered quick results. In just the first month, the program has been implemented across 102 correctional units. Already, over 100,000 incarcerated individuals are actively participating in workforce training, and more than 8,400 individuals have secured access to post-release employment support. This initiative plays a key role in supporting Governor Greg Abbott's goals of reducing recidivism and strengthening Texas communities by ensuring returning citizens possess the skills to succeed.

"Securus is committed to turning rehabilitation into lasting change, ensuring incarcerated individuals have the necessary tools to succeed beyond confinement," said Kevin Elder, President of Securus Technologies. "Through our partnership with Workbay, we are breaking barriers to employment, equipping individuals with the skills, resources and connections they need to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities after release."

Workbay's Workforce Development Tools Include:



Career Pathway Exploration: Over 2,500 career videos and 1,400 career cards to introduce individuals to in-demand industries.

Employer Engagement and Job Matching: Direct connections to Second Chance employers across Texas. Reentry and Soft Skills Training: Modules on job readiness, financial literacy, and professional communication.

"Our mission at Workbay is to empower justice-impacted individuals by removing obstacles and creating real employment opportunities," said Mary Hayes, CEO at Workbay. "We are proud to partner with Securus and TDCJ to deliver this groundbreaking, comprehensive workforce solution uniquely designed to bridge skill gaps and drive meaningful change in reentry outcomes."

Early data indicates the program is delivering substantial gains in motivation, goal setting, and workforce readiness among incarcerated individuals. This increased preparedness aligns with the growing employer demand for Second Chance hiring, given the growing gap in open roles and available talent.

During Second Chance Month, Securus Technologies and Workbay are reinforcing their commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration through expanded workforce training and employment opportunities. This investment is generating significant value by fostering safer communities, reducing recidivism, and building a stronger workforce.

For more information about Workbay's programs, visit . To learn more about Securus Technologies' commitment to second chances, visit .

Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Securus Technologies® (Securus) is an Aventiv Technologies company that serves more than 1,800 public safety, law enforcement, and corrections agencies as well as over 1,000,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. Founded in 1986, Securus offers innovative solutions like phone and video connections and e-messaging, which connect family and friends to their incarcerated loved ones. Their secure monitoring and investigative solutions aid law enforcement and correctional facility staff in their operations and efforts to maintain public safety in communities nationwide. As the pioneers of tablet technology, Securus introduced the first corrections-grade tablet in 2011, revolutionizing how communication, entertainment, reentry, and educational resources are deployed in complex corrections environments, elevating efficiency in operations and stronger reentry outcomes. For more information, please visit or follow us on social media on LinkedIn , YouTube , and Facebook .

Workbay

Workbay delivers a unique digital workforce development platform designed specifically to support incarcerated individuals as they prepare for successful reentry into the workforce. Available on secure tablets within correctional facilities, Workbay provides interactive, video-based training courses, career pathway exploration aligned with local employer demand, multimedia resume-building, and direct employer connections. Post-release, individuals continue to access personalized employment support through WebsiteForWork, facilitating sustained employment and reducing factors of recidivism. By bridging the gap between incarceration and employment, Workbay empowers justice-involved individuals, strengthens local economies, and enhances community safety.

