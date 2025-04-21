Kremlin Satisfied With U.S. Stance That Ukraine Will Not Join NATO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement about a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine this week, said that Moscow allegedly remains open to finding a peaceful settlement.

He told reporters about this on Monday, Ukrinform reports citing Reuters .

“I don't want to give any comments now, especially on the time frame. President Putin and the Russian side remain open to finding a peaceful settlement. We continue to work with the American side and, of course, we hope that this work will yield results,” Peskov said.

He added that“the work on finding a peaceful settlement cannot and should not be done in public.”

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the position of the administration of US President Donald Trump regarding the exclusion of Ukraine's membership in NATO“satisfies Moscow.”

“We have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is excluded," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Of course, this is something that causes us satisfaction and coincides with our position,”

He added that Ukraine's membership in the US-led alliance would allegedly“pose a threat to the national interests of the Russian Federation. And, in fact, this is one of the root causes of this conflict.”

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would“conclude a deal” this week and start“doing business” with the United States.

On Friday, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance said that the United States is“optimistic” that peace can be achieved in Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal , citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported that the United States would expect Ukraine to respond this week to the ideas of the Trump administration on how to end the war. The Americans are proposing that Ukraine recognize the occupation of Crimea and refuse to join NATO.

President Zelensky has previously said that the United States is not ready to talk about Ukraine joining NATO, and that Ukraine would need twice as many combat brigades .

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in March that the allies at the Washington summit confirmed the irreversibility of Ukraine's path to NATO, but they never said that accession should be considered as part of a peace deal. For now, the U.S. believes that Ukraine should not receive NATO membership as part of a peace deal, but this could change.