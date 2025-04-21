Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Tech Earnings Begin


2025-04-21 09:01:25

  • Equities are lower early Monday after finishing last week in the red. The major indices have been down three of the past four weeks.
  • President Trump said over the weekend that many world leaders and business executives want tariff relief, while China warned it will retaliate against countries that cooperate with the U.S. in ways that hurt Beijing.
  • Investors anticipate earnings from Tesla on Tuesday and Alphabet on Thursday

Opening Bell
 Fundstrat Capital celebrates the Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSE Arca: GRNY)

Closing Bell
 U.S. Global Investors celebrates 10th anniversary of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE Arca: JETS) listing

