Portage Point Partners Bolsters Automotive & Aftermarket Expertise With Addition Of Todd Cassidy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Todd focuses coverage efforts on businesses and investors in the vehicular supply chain, automotive aftermarket, commercial vehicle supply and specialty vehicle markets. He has advised public, private and institutionally owned businesses across varied business models including manufacturers, distributors and asset-light suppliers with diverse go-to-market strategies. Over the course of his career, Todd has completed more than 70 engagements including buy and sell-side mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raises and other strategic advisory mandates.

"I am excited to join Portage Point and leverage my decades of automotive expertise to build on the already strong investment banking momentum at the firm," stated Todd Cassidy, Managing Director. "Joining a rapidly growing M&A team presents a unique opportunity to make an impact on the firm, practice and most importantly clients. The integrated suite of services Portage Point offers is a true differentiator in the industry and will enable me to better serve clients beyond a transaction by delivering the bespoke solutions each deserve."

Jason Cohen, Managing Director, Head of Investment Banking, and Mark Johnson, Managing Director and Head of Industrials Investment Banking agree, "Todd's arrival comes as the automotive industry faces both challenges and opportunities and his track record and sector knowledge will be a tremendous asset to the firm. His automotive and aftermarket expertise from both investment banking and previous operator roles, coupled with the long automotive advisory history Portage Point boasts, further equips team members with the tools to deliver meaningful insights and position clients for impactful results."

"We are thrilled to welcome Todd to the team at a time when the automotive industry is undergoing significant transformation," commented Matt Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "The best-in-class reputation Todd has built in the automotive sector is backed by immense experience and client success. He will be a key team member, enhancing the integrated capabilities and solutions we deliver clients across every stage of the business and investment lifecycle."

Prior to Portage Point, Todd led the North American Automotive and Aftermarket Practices at Brown Gibbons Lang and Raymond James Financial. His experience also includes nearly a decade in the Industrials Group at William Blair where he founded and led coverage of the automotive and aftermarket verticals. Early in his career, Todd held positions of increasing responsibility in product planning, program management and engineering at Ford Motor Company, as well as engineering roles at DaimlerChrysler and Boeing.

