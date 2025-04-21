Cana Connections Launches On Easter Monday: A Catholic Matchmaking Service Rooted In God's Plan For Love And Marriage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Inspired by the Wedding Feast at Cana and grounded in the Dominican principle Veritas (truth), Cana Connections embraces God's vision for marriage as a sacred covenant-one that calls both husband and wife to love selflessly, just as Christ did.

Founded by Patty Montagno, CEO and Chief Matchmaker, this mission is deeply personal. "I understand the longing for a holy spouse and the quiet heartbreak of waiting," she shares. "But I believe God uses our heart's desires to call us to mission." Stirred by Fr. Mike Schmitz's On Purpose homily series, Montagno launched Cana Connections as a response to that conviction. "God has given purpose to my brokenness: an opportunity to serve others, strengthen the Body of Christ, and uphold the sacredness of marriage as He intended."

Cana Connections offers a purposeful and prayerful matchmaking process. Singles submit profiles detailing their faith and prayer life, vision for marriage, desired family life, values, passions, and dreams. Each introduction is prayerfully discerned with the intention of uniting hearts committed to serving one another in Christ's love.

"Our mission is to guide Catholic singles in finding a spouse who will walk with them toward holiness, building faith-filled families that will renew the world," says Montagno.

In a culture where love and marriage are often misunderstood, Cana Connections seeks to restore their sacred meaning-one holy union at a time. The Easter Monday launch symbolizes renewal and hope, echoing the joy of Christ's Resurrection. Catholic singles are invited to begin this purposeful journey at .

About Cana Connections

Cana Connections is a Catholic matchmaking service dedicated to helping singles find Christ-centered unions that uphold God's sacred vision for marriage. Through prayer and discernment, we connect couples who seek to grow in holiness together, with the hope of transforming the world through faith-filled families-ensuring that God's truth and love continue to shape future generations.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Patty Montagno

Founder, CEO & Chief Matchmaker

Email: [email protected]

203.297.7403

Website:

SOURCE Cana Connections