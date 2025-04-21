Greg And Tiffany Preston Inducted Into Osteostrong®'S Prestigious Two Comma Club For Surpassing $1M In Annual Revenue

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Prestons joined OsteoStrong with a passion for transforming lives through holistic wellness and innovation. With a focus on building strong communities and strong bones, they have grown their locations into thriving centers for health and longevity.

"Greg and Tiffany's achievement is a testament to what's possible when purpose meets performance," said Kyle Zagrodzky, Founder and CEO of OsteoStrong . "Their success represents not only a financial milestone, but also the impact our franchisees can have in helping thousands of people improve their quality of life through skeletal strength conditioning. OsteoStrong is rapidly expanding, and Greg and Tiffany are living proof of the opportunity this business presents for anyone ready to step into the future of wellness."

With hundreds of locations worldwide and a franchise model rooted in science, results, and scalability, OsteoStrong continues to attract entrepreneurs who want to make a difference-while building a sustainable, profitable business.

"Franchisees like the Prestons show that with passion and our proven model, breaking the million-dollar mark is absolutely attainable," said Jimmy Youngblood, President of OsteoStrong . "But for them, that number is more than just a financial milestone-it's a scoreboard of the real impact they're making in their community."

The Two Comma Club represents more than financial success; it symbolizes the power of purpose-aligned entrepreneurship. The Prestons' journey underscores the mission of OsteoStrong: to help people of all ages build a stronger, healthier future-one session at a time.

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

For more information about OsteoStrong®, visit .

