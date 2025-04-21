From Crisis To Care: Parents Anonymous, Inc.® Aids L.A. Fire Survivors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Alongside Senator Sasha Renée Pérez, trained staff and volunteers engaged directly with over 700 parents and youth, offering not only information and support but also vital supplies. Across the two events, the team distributed over 500 care items, including backpacks, blankets, beanies, water bottles, hand sanitizers and pens.

"At Parents Anonymous, our mission has always been to be there to support families through all the highs and lows of life, including times of crisis," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, ACHT, ACSW, President and CEO of Parents Anonymous, Inc. "It was incredible to see the community band together to help those among us who have lost so much from the recent wildfires. I am beyond proud of my team and know that we all remain committed to helping the community rebuild and heal."

The recent participation and support at the Eaton Fire Resource Fairs builds on Parents Anonymous' larger mission to empower parents and youth nationwide and is a powerful reflection of the non-profit's commitment to strengthening families. Immediately following the L.A. wildfires, the demand for emotional support through the California Parent & Youth Helpline surged, underscoring the ongoing critical need for accessible, compassionate resources. The numbers speak volumes:



366% Increase in overnight calls

68% Increase in chats

45% Increase in texts 22% Increase in calls

Throughout 2025, Parents Anonymous plans to continue to expand community outreach efforts across California, providing more in-person events, partnerships with schools and non-profit organizations, and enhanced visibility of the Helpline.

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous . For Californians needing emotional support, call or text 855-427-2736 or live chat 24/7 through caparentyouthhelpline .

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous Inc.® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for diverse parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to nurturing the empowerment journey of families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment to empowerment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its Helpline resources: National Parent & Youth HelplineTM and the California Parent & Youth Helpline®. It is also the only culturally responsive program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for diverse families and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous or by following on Facebook or Instagram .

