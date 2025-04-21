The Turfmutt Foundation Says Thank A Tree This Arbor Day, April 25

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Trees are environmental superheroes," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. "They clean our air, cool our neighborhoods, support wildlife, and even help us feel better-physically and mentally. This Arbor Day, we invite everyone to step outside, enjoy the trees in their communities, and consider planting one to leave a lasting legacy."

The TurfMutt Foundation shares these many reasons to thank a tree this Arbor Day:



Reduces heat islands : Large parks or tracts of urban trees can cool daytime summer temperatures by about 10 degrees. Shaded ground can be up to 36 degrees cooler than unshaded ground.

Produces oxygen: Two mature trees provide enough oxygen for one person to breathe over the course of a year.

Improves air quality: In L.A. alone, trees remove nearly 2,000 tons of air pollution each year.

Makes people healthier & happier : According to the Arbor Day Foundation, people who engage with trees and green spaces daily have better mental and physical health than those who spend less time in nature.

Better learning : Trees on or near school grounds are positively linked to students' academic achievement.

Decreases energy costs : According to the Urban Forest Coalition, 100 million mature trees around U.S. residences save approximately $2 billion annually in reduced energy costs. Boosts property values : Each front yard tree adds one percent to a homeowner's sale price, while large specimen trees can add 10 percent to property values.

To help children and families explore the benefits of green spaces, the TurfMutt Foundation offers free lesson plans and activities designed to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

Discover more in the TurfMutt Foundation's International Backyarding Fact Book , and don't miss Mulligan the TurfMutt on CBS's Lucky Dog Saturday mornings.

Stay connected with Mutt Mail , the TurfMutt Foundation's monthly newsletter packed with backyarding tips and updates.

Link to Photos:

Media contact

Debbi Mayster, Four Leaf PR on behalf of the TurfMutt Foundation, 240-988-6243, [email protected]

About the TurfMutt Foundation

TurfMutt, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, was created by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute's (OPEI) TurfMutt Foundation and has reached more than 70 million children, educators and families since 2009. Championed by Foundation spokesdog, Mulligan the TurfMutt, and through education partners such as Scholastic, Discovery and Weekly Reader, TurfMutt has taught students and teachers how to "save the planet, one yard at a time." Today, TurfMutt is an official USGBC® Education Partner and part of their global LEARNING LAB. TurfMutt has been an education resource at the U.S. Department of Education's Green Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Green Apple, the Center for Green Schools, the Outdoors Alliance for Kids, the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, Climate Change Live, Petfinder and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. In 2017, the TurfMutt animated video series won the coveted Cynopsis Kids Imagination Award for Best Interstitial Series. TurfMutt's personal home habitat was featured in the 2017-2020 Wildlife Habitat Council calendars. In 2024, the Great Lawn at Louisville's award-winning Waterfront Park on the Ohio River was renamed the TurfMutt Foundation Great Lawn as part of a $1 million sponsorship. More information at .

SOURCE TurfMutt Foundation