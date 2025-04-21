The Future Of Dental Implants Starts At REVA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by renowned implant surgeon Dr. Jordan Swarbrick and prominent prosthodontist Dr. Shad Mackert, REVA's revolutionary implant solution delivers a brand-new smile in just one day. Unlike traditional implant practices, REVA's model brings together oral and maxillofacial surgeons, prosthodontists, and anesthesiologists-all under one roof.

"Full-arch implants are transformative. They don't just restore teeth-they restore confidence, and quality of life," said Dr. Swarbrick. "At REVA, we've built a model that's faster, safer, and more personalized for every single patient because a smile is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression. It affects how you speak, eat, laugh, and connect with others. When we rebuild a smile, we're helping people heal both physically and emotionally."

REVA's commitment to speed and quality is driven by its tech-forward, patient-first approach. Instead of outdated impression molds and templated teeth, REVA uses 3D digital scanning, custom-milled zirconia prosthetics, and advanced surgical planning to deliver a completely personalized set of teeth in record time.

Patients also benefit from:



PRF (platelet-rich fibrin) therapy, which uses a patient's own blood to promote faster healing



A second, refined set of teeth once healing is complete, which ensures a perfect fit and allows patients to make adjustments to the final aesthetics of their teeth



A 7-year warranty and best-price guarantee

Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

Most importantly, REVA's team-based approach means patients aren't referred to multiple offices or bounced between providers. Every aspect of care-from sedation to final smile-is coordinated in one place, with one compassionate team.

"Dental implants can feel intimidating, confusing and often out of reach for many people," said Dr. Mackert. "We're here to change that by making world-class care more affordable, more accessible, and more human."

Whether you're in the early stages of exploring options or ready to take the next step, REVA offers an online smile quiz and free consultation to help patients make informed decisions.

About REVA Dental Implant Center

REVA Dental Implant Center specializes exclusively in transformative full-arch All-on-4 dental implants , giving patients a brand-new, permanent smile in just one day. Founded in 2022 by leading implant surgeon Dr. Jordan Swarbrick and prosthodontist Dr. Shad Mackert, REVA redefines what's possible in implant dentistry by combining advanced technology with a compassionate, team-based approach. With centers in Draper, Utah; Gilbert, Arizona; and Denver, Colorado, REVA offers a 7-year warranty, a best-price guarantee, and a deeply personalized treatment experience. Our oral surgeons and prosthodontists work together under one roof-delivering exceptional outcomes and restoring more than just teeth. At REVA, we rebuild smiles, confidence, and quality of life. For more information visit:

