Eshel Releases Trans Resource Guide To Support Orthodox Jewish Trans And LGBTQ+ Individuals And Families

Orthodox Jewish Trans Advocate Rabbi Mike Moskowitz to Be Featured Speaker at Eshel's Parent Retreat, May 8-11, 2025, at Pearlstone Center, MD; Launches Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unsettling moment when LGBTQ+ individuals, and especially those who are trans, feel threatened, Eshel ( ) is releasing a Trans Resource Guide in response to the many calls of anxiety, panic, and uncertainty from Orthodox Jewish LGBTQ+ individuals and their parents.

To address parents' concerns and fears in the current anti-trans climate, Eshel has invited Orthodox Jewish Rabbi Mike Moskowitz, as featured speaker at its Parent Retreat at the Pearlstone Conference Center in Reisterstown, MD on May 8-11, 2025. Moskowitz, who has three ordinations from ultra-Orthodox Yeshivas, became a trans advocate when a young person in his family came out as trans. Reporters are invited to attend and cover .

Eshel's Trans Resource Guide features legislative, legal, medical, financial, mental health national and state resources, as well as opportunities for volunteer and allyship.

In addition, the nonprofit is kicking off a "We all belong" advertising campaign series that is an open letter to the Orthodox Jewish community.

"This year's Parent Retreat takes on even more immediacy given that we serve a large number of parents of trans individuals in addition to the entire queer community," said Miryam Kabakov, Eshel's co-founder and Executive Director. "We are fortifying the entire community with resources to help them feel less vulnerable and alone.

"The Parent Retreat is a unique opportunity for parents at all stages of their journey to gather, receive support and create community, which is especially important since parents share a distinct concern about their families' acceptance by the Orthodox Jewish community," Kabakov added.

Please contact me for a copy of the Resource Guide, and for interviews with Kabakov, Rabbi Moskowitz, and parents either at the Pearlsone Center or via Zoom or phone.

Eshel :

Eshel's mission is to build LGBTQ+ inclusive Orthodox Jewish communities. Eshel envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people and their families are full participants in the Orthodox community of their choice. It envisions a world where LGBTQ+ people and their families are full participants in the Orthodox community of their choice.

Contact:

Raina Grossman

[email protected]

646-879-5859

SOURCE Eshel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED