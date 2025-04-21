Global Chronic Disease Management Market Size To Hit USD 15.58 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Prevalence Of Diabetes, Cardiovascular Conditions, And Cancer | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, the Chronic Disease Management Market growth is by digital health adoption, telehealth expansion, and rising demand for value-based care. Austin, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by SNS Insider, the Chronic Disease Management Market was valued at USD 4.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.58 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.74% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The Chronic Disease Management Market is experiencing tremendous growth as a result of the rising prevalence of long-term conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. Increasing healthcare digitalization, need for affordable care models, and emphasis on preventive care have fueled the use of combined management solutions. In addition, improvement in telehealth and data analytics is improving the delivery of care, which is driving the market's consistent growth in both established and emerging healthcare environments.

The U.S. Chronic Disease Management Market was valued at USD 1.41 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.38% from 2024 to 2032. The United States is the leading contributor to the North American Chronic Disease Management Market and holds a considerable share of the region's market. This is due to the country's well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high incidence of chronic diseases, and extensive use of digital health technologies. Key Chronic Disease Management Companies Profiled in the Report

Philips Healthcare (HealthSuite Digital Platform, eCareCoordinator)

IBM Corporation (IBM Watson Health, Micromedex Solutions)

Siemens Healthineers (teamplay, AI-Rad Companion)

GE Healthcare (Mural Virtual Care, Centricity Practice Solution)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (FollowMyHealth, CareInMotion)

Cerner Corporation (HealtheIntent, PowerChart)

Epic Systems Corporation (MyChart, Healthy Planet)

McKesson Corporation (RelayHealth, InterQual)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle Health Management System, Oracle Care Management Cloud)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (Chronic Care Complete, Livongo for Diabetes)

Medtronic plc (CareLink System, Guardian Connect)

Omada Health (Omada for Diabetes, Omada for Hypertension)

Health Catalyst (Data Operating System, Care Management Suite)

Cognizant Technology Solutions (TriZetto CareAdvance, Health Insights Platform)

WellDoc, Inc. (BlueStar for Diabetes, BlueStar Rx)

eClinicalWorks (Healow, Chronic Care Management Module)

CareCloud, Inc. (Chronic Care Management Tools, CareCloud Central)

Lumeon Inc. (Care Pathway Manager, Patient Engagement Suite)

NextGen Healthcare (NextGen Population Health, NextGen Care) Virgin Pulse (VP Transform for Diabetes, VP Navigate) Chronic Disease Management Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.83 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 15.58 billion CAGR CAGR of 13.74% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Segment Insights

By Disease Type, Cardiovascular Diseases Segment Holds Dominant Position in the Market

In 2023, the cardiovascular diseases segment dominated the market with 43.11% market share because of the expanding global burden of heart ailments, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, and stroke. Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of mortality and disability in the world, especially among populations with a growing proportion of aged individuals. This has propelled a high demand for continuous monitoring, lifestyle management, and long-term care management programs. Increased incorporation of digital health technologies-remote monitoring equipment and predictive analytics-has empowered healthcare professionals to manage cardiovascular risk factors proactively. Moreover, the rising popularity of preventive care and government-initiated programs aimed at lowering the incidence of heart disease further cemented this segment's top spot in the chronic disease management space.

By Service Type, Consulting Services Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the Consulting Services segment dominated the Chronic Disease Management Market with 42.31% market share because of the increasing demand for professional advice in putting together integrated care solutions. Healthcare professionals increasingly turn to consulting companies to craft and deploy customized chronic disease management programs that are compliant with regulatory guidelines and meet patient requirements. These services assist companies in evaluating workflow effectiveness, choosing the right digital platforms, and achieving interoperability between current systems. Moreover, the fast-paced development of value-based care models and the trend toward individualized treatment plans have increased the need for strategic consulting. Since providers are striving to enhance patient outcomes while reducing costs, consulting services become a turning point in crafting data-informed decision-making and viable chronic care strategies, leading to this segment's market leadership.

By Delivery Mode, Web-based Segment Leads the Market

In 2023, the Web-based segment dominated the Chronic Disease Management Market with 38.20% market share because it offered a balance of accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Web-based platforms allow healthcare providers to provide chronic care services remotely without needing sophisticated on-site infrastructure, making them suitable for a wide variety of healthcare settings. These systems are capable of supporting real-time data exchange, patient tracking, and integration with electronic health records (EHRs), allowing efficient tracking of chronic conditions and follow-up. In addition, compatibility with desktops as well as mobile devices makes them reach out to a wider audience, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas.

By End User, the Providers Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Market

In 2023, the Providers segment dominated the Chronic Disease Management Market with a 78.25% market share due to the pivotal role played by hospitals, clinics, and specialty care centers in providing coordinated chronic care. These medical institutions are the initial points of diagnosis, treatment initiation, and long-term monitoring for patients with chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. As multimorbidity becomes a more widespread phenomenon, providers have invested significantly in disease management programs and online platforms that streamline care delivery, improve patient engagement, and minimize readmissions. In addition, providers usually have the infrastructure, trained staff, and integrated health records systems necessary for effective chronic disease management.

Chronic Disease Management Market Segmentation

By Service Type



Consulting Services

Implementation Services

Educational Services Other

By Disease Type



Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease Others (Arthritis, etc.)

By Delivery Mode



On-premise

Web-based Cloud-based

By End User:



Providers Payers

North America Dominates the Chronic Disease Management Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America Dominates the Chronic Disease Management Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the Chronic Disease Management Market with a 41.62% market share in 2023, owing to its strong healthcare infrastructure, early embrace of digital health solutions, and high incidence of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders and diabetes. The availability of leading market players and increased investment in health IT systems have driven regional growth. Furthermore, encouraging government policies for value-based care models and chronic care programs also adds strength to the region's leadership in propelling end-to-end disease management solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.51% in the Chronic Disease Management Market during the forecast period due to improving healthcare awareness, greater urbanization, and escalating burden of chronic diseases. Governments in nations such as China, India, and Japan are making sizeable investments in digital healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, wider insurance coverage, enhanced internet penetration, and the aging population are fueling the demand for technology-based chronic care solutions in the region.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Target Chronic Disease Population & Disease Burden (2023 & Forecast to 2032)

5.2 Adoption Rate of Chronic Disease Management Solutions (2023–2032)

5.3 Digital Health Infrastructure Penetration by Region (2023).

5.4 Healthcare Expenditure on Chronic Disease Management Programs (2023, by Region & Payer Type)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Chronic Disease Management Market by Service Type

8. Chronic Disease Management Market by Disease Type

9. Chronic Disease Management Market by Delivery Mode

10. Chronic Disease Management Market by End User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

