HCI Group Sets 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting And Record Date
Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, April 14, 2025, will be entitled to vote and attend the meeting. Items of business will include the following proposals:
- To elect Class B Directors To ratify the appointment of external auditors To approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the named executive officers To approve, on an advisory basis, of the frequency of votes on executive compensation.
Shareholders will also consider such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.
The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit .
Company Contact:
Bill Broomall, CFA
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 776-1012
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel 949-574-3860
