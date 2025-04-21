A Light Of Unity Has Returned To The Heavens

H.H Pope Francis with the TUFF delegation at The Vatican

H.H Pope Francis smiles with delight seeing his name on the shirt

H.H Pope Francis agreeing to become Patron of TUFF

- Ann Clare Bornholt & Dr. Shamender TalwarNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global charitable organisation The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF Earth) stands today in solemn remembrance and profound gratitude as they honour the life and legacy of their esteemed Patron, His Holiness Pope Francis.His passing marks not only the end of an era for the Catholic Church, but a moment of deep reflection for all people of faith, compassion, and conscience. For TUFF Earth, Pope Francis was more than a global spiritual leader-he was a guiding star, a friend to our cause, and a living embodiment of our mission to build unity among all cultures, creeds, and generations.A Historic Encounter in the VaticanIn a cherished and historic moment captured in St. Peter's Square, H.H Pope Francis received a football shirt from TUFF Earth, handed to him by our co-founders Dr. Shamender Talwar and Ann Clare Bornholt, accompanied by a group of children representing diverse faiths and communities. The shirt bore TUFF's emblem, symbolizing our shared vision of peace through sport, youth empowerment, and interfaith understanding.His Holiness said "I welcome TUFF to the world, and I am very happy to be patron." He greeted the children with kindness and warmth, holding the shirt with joy and reverence. In that moment, a bond was sealed between TUFF Earth and the Holy Father-one that would inspire our mission for years to come.A Patron Who Walked With the PeoplePope Francis was not a patron in name only. He lived TUFF's values every day. He spoke to the hearts of the voiceless, defended the dignity of the marginalized, and called the world to act with compassion and moral courage. His messages on climate responsibility, youth participation, and interfaith dialogue were deeply aligned with TUFF's own global programmes from KIND CLIMATE to TUFF FC, and our international campaigns for education, mental health, and peace. He saw faith not as a fortress, but a bridge.A Legacy That Will Light Our WayAs TUFF Earth continues our mission-to unify communities, empower the next generation, and build peace across continents-we do so in the shadow and light of a man who gave us his blessing and belief. His support lent our work a spiritual legitimacy and global resonance that opened doors and hearts in every corner of the world.Pope Francis leaves behind no political power, no wealth, and no armies-but a legacy of mercy, unity, and unconditional love.We will honor his memory not only with mourning, but with movement. With every project we launch, every child we uplift, and every bridge we build, we will carry his voice forward.In Deepest GratitudeWe offer our heartfelt condolences to the Holy See, the Catholic community worldwide, and all those whose lives were touched by his kindness and courage.Rest in eternal peace, Holy Father.You were the People's Pope, you were TUFF's Patron and you were love in action said Dr. Shamender Talwar & Ann Clare Bornholt Co-Founders.The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF Earth)

