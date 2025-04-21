V2X Names Melon Yeshoalul To Chief Human Resources Officer

RESTON, Va., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X (NYSE: VVX ) has named Melon Yeshoalul to Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer effective April 21, 2025. In this role, she will be responsible for the company's global human resources strategy and operations including talent management, recruitment, leadership development, and compensation and benefits. She will join the executive team and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy C. Wensinger.

"As we continue to scale globally and invest in the growth of our people, Melon brings the right combination of experience and leadership to help shape the future of our workforce," said Wensinger. "She is deeply committed to building strong cultures and high-performing teams, and I am confident she will elevate our employee experience and strengthen our position as an employer of choice."

Bringing more than two decades of experience, Yeshoalul has established herself as a leading professional in recruiting, compensation, and HR business partnering. Most recently, she served in a senior leadership role at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where she helped deliver scalable talent and operations programs to support rapid growth and organizational effectiveness. Prior to AWS, she held top HR leadership positions at DXC Technology, PwC, and The Boeing Company.

"I'm thrilled to join V2X at such an exciting time in its evolution," said Yeshoalul. "This is a company that is mission-driven, people-first, and poised for extraordinary growth. I look forward to working across the enterprise to unlock the potential of our talent, foster innovation, and drive a culture of excellence worldwide."

Yeshoalul earned a bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

About V2X

V2X builds innovative solutions that integrate physical and digital environments by aligning people, actions, and technology. V2X is embedded in all elements of a critical mission's lifecycle to enhance readiness, optimize resource management, and boost security. The company provides innovation spanning national security, defense, civilian, and international markets. With a global team of approximately 16,000 professionals, V2X enables mission success by injecting AI and machine learning capabilities to meet today's toughest challenges across all operational domains.

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

[email protected]

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

571-338-5195

SOURCE V2X, Inc.

