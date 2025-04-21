Brightstar Credit Union Fuels Future Growth And Expansion With Jack Henry

Credit union selects Jack Henry for its people-first culture and modern technology

MONETT, Mo., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) announced that BrightStar Credit Union (BSCU) chose Jack Henry's Symitar® platform and complementary products to support its growth and deliver better member experiences.

Founded in 1946 by 26 educators from Broward County Public Schools, BSCU has been at the forefront of education, innovation, and financial literacy in Broward communities for decades. With nearly 60,000 members and $948 million in assets, BSCU is one of the largest credit unions in South Florida, delivering quality services that help members achieve financial freedom.

Having outgrown its existing core platform, the credit union sought a new platform that would support its steady growth plans. Jack Henry had an advantage due to its functionality and user-friendly infrastructure. However, what truly set Jack Henry apart was the team behind the technology. BSCU valued the expertise, responsiveness, and hands-on support Jack Henry provided throughout the process. BSCU found that Jack Henry's values were closely aligned with its own commitment to its brand and culture. The credit union's goal was to build a long-term relationship, not just engage another vendor.

"We have had a great experience with the Jack Henry team from start to finish," said Biana Murnane, CEO and President of BrightStar Credit Union. "They understand our goals and priorities, especially our focus on delivering faster, smarter, and more personalized services for our members and employees. This upgrade reflects our ongoing commitment to making banking easier, more secure, and better tailored to member needs, and it will expand our commercial lending and business banking capabilities."

Before Jack Henry, BSCU hosted its core in-house. With their trust in Jack Henry, the credit union is shifting to a private cloud environment. Now they can focus on serving members and gaining operational efficiencies. Given the heightened threat of fraud in South Florida, BSCU prioritized security enhancements and will replace its largely manual fraud prevention methods with Jack Henry Financial Crimes DefenderTM, improving effectiveness and saving valuable time. In addition, BSCU will add faster payments capabilities – specifically the RTP® network and FedNowSM Service through JHA PayCenterTM. These networks will enable the credit union to provide more modern payment experiences and continue to evolve with the quickly changing payments landscape.

"It is special when a credit union shares our same values and goals of strengthening their local communities through service and support," commented Brynn Ammon, President of Credit Union Solutions at Jack Henry. "We are proud to welcome BSCU as a client – a credit union dedicated to maximizing technology and our relationship to make a meaningful impact. We look forward to expanding their reach, supporting more educational communities, and helping them deliver excellent service."

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

