Wu Ashun Wins In China After 10-Year Gap

Shanghai, April 21 (IANS) After being on the fringes of the lead group for the first three days of the tournament, China's Wu Ashun delivered a brilliant round of 65 to make it 14-under for the week and clinch the Volvo China Open for the second time in his career.

Eugenio Chacarra, the winner of the last event on the DP World Tour, the Indian Open 2025, continued his fine form as he finished T-4th at 11-under par for the week and moved up to 13th on the Race to Dubai standings.

Shubhankar Sharma of India missed the halfway cut with rounds of 82-69. He will play in the Hainan Classic after this event.

Haotong Li with his T4th finish this week moved into the top 10 of the Race to Dubai standings.

Wu had a troubled start to 2025, failing to make the cut in the last two DP World Tour events, though he made the cut in two events in Australia at the start of the year.

Wu is no stranger to winning on the DP World Tour as he now has five wins. His last win was the Magical Kenya Open back in 2022. This is his second win on home soil and it came 10 years after the first in 2015.

The other notable Chinese players for the week were Haotong Li (T-4), Zecheng Dou (T-4) and Wenyi Ding (t-8), who all made the top 10 at the Volvo China Open 2025.

Day 1 leader Tapio Pulkkanen finished at 10-under for the week to close the tournament in seventh position.