403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coordinated Attacks on French Prisons Trigger Concerns
(MENAFN) A new wave of violent incidents hit correctional facilities across France overnight, according to Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who spoke out on Monday.
He emphasized that these latest attacks are calculated efforts to challenge the state's authority.
Darmanin, posting on X, confirmed that prison staff and detention institutions were once again the focus of these aggressions, although fortunately no one was harmed.
“These acts constitute intimidation against the Republic at a time when we are restoring authority and order to our prisons,” he wrote. “This is a difficult but essential moment for the state and its agents.”
He also stated that he is confident in law enforcement's capability to capture those responsible and “put an end to this unrest as soon as possible.”
Just days earlier, around a dozen coordinated attacks were reported at various incarceration centers throughout the country.
These violent actions reportedly involved deliberate fires and automatic gunfire, prompting authorities to initiate a thorough nationwide inquiry.
Previously, Darmanin had described the assaults as “acts of terror,” promising that government forces would not yield to such coercion.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau added on Thursday that he suspects “narco scum” may be orchestrating the assaults. However, he also acknowledged that he could not dismiss the possibility of involvement by far-left extremists or foreign entities.
He emphasized that these latest attacks are calculated efforts to challenge the state's authority.
Darmanin, posting on X, confirmed that prison staff and detention institutions were once again the focus of these aggressions, although fortunately no one was harmed.
“These acts constitute intimidation against the Republic at a time when we are restoring authority and order to our prisons,” he wrote. “This is a difficult but essential moment for the state and its agents.”
He also stated that he is confident in law enforcement's capability to capture those responsible and “put an end to this unrest as soon as possible.”
Just days earlier, around a dozen coordinated attacks were reported at various incarceration centers throughout the country.
These violent actions reportedly involved deliberate fires and automatic gunfire, prompting authorities to initiate a thorough nationwide inquiry.
Previously, Darmanin had described the assaults as “acts of terror,” promising that government forces would not yield to such coercion.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau added on Thursday that he suspects “narco scum” may be orchestrating the assaults. However, he also acknowledged that he could not dismiss the possibility of involvement by far-left extremists or foreign entities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment