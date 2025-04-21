Locks Law Firm's Work On Benzene Is Supported By New Medical Study

International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) Study Concluding

Link Between Cancer and Exposure to Gasoline

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locks Law Firm, one of the leading mass tort firms in the United States, recently obtained a verdict of $725.5M against ExxonMobil. This is the largest in a series of cases related to the carcinogenic benzene in gasoline. The new study issued in March 2025 by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a division of the World Health Organization (WHO), concluded that exposure to automotive gasoline causes cancer in humans.

Locks Law Firm has successfully represented dozens of clients in benzene cases arguing that prolonged exposure to benzene, an additive in the gasoline that fuels cars and other home machines such as leaf blowers and lawnmowers, causes cancers including urinary bladder cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The study by IARC included a panel of 20 scientists from 16 countries who reviewed research and studies that consistently supported heightened cancer risk among gas station attendants, gasoline distribution workers, automobile mechanics, and other workers with significant gasoline vapor exposure.

The IARC study has classified automotive gasoline as carcinogenic to humans, or Group 1, citing sufficient evidence linking it to AML and urinary bladder cancer in adults. A Group 1 carcinogen is the highest category of risk and includes other known products such as asbestos.

"This common exposure is largely unknown to the general public who go to gas stations daily," commented Andrew DuPont, Senior Partner, Locks Law Firm. "The people who work in the automotive industry, whether as mechanics, gas station attendants, or in refineries, have spent a lifetime being exposed to the damaging chemicals without realizing the risk they were taking. Just last year, we successfully won a historic $725 million verdict for a gasoline station attendant/mechanic whose prolonged exposure to gasoline caused him to develop AML. We hope this incredible verdict will help change the rights of these individuals moving forward."

The general public's main exposure to dangerous gasoline vapors is when they live near a gas station or while fueling their cars. Exposure to harmful gasoline vapors can also come via air pollution, or from water and soil that has been contaminated by gasoline spills.

This danger has been hidden from the public for decades due to the powerful influence of big oil. In the 1950's, it is documented that oil companies knew of the cancer risks associated with gasoline exposure.

"This study by the World Health Organization should raise public awareness for this long-hidden issue," said DuPont. "I suspect in 10 years benzene will have the same household recognition as asbestos. It's a shame that it has taken this long and so many people have gotten sick over something preventable with a change in gasoline production."

