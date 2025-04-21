Veritiv Joins Forces With Feeding America® To Amplify Corporate Social Impact

ATLANTA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritiv Operating Company, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced a new corporate social impact commitment to Feeding America ® through its philanthropy program, Veritiv Connects. As the nation's largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America's efforts to rescue, store, and distribute food – avoiding food waste – complement Veritiv's commitment to circularity and its focus on communities.

Through Veritiv Connects, team members invest time, talent, and treasure to help individuals learn, grow and thrive. At the core of the company's community engagement efforts, Veritiv invests in programs that address mentorship opportunities and build safe and sustainable neighborhoods.

The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 meal programs offers Veritiv employees the opportunity to activate the company's Goodness campaign through volunteerism. Veritiv intends to deploy volunteers to support meal preparation and food distribution efforts, collaborate on Food Rescue programs, and provide support for workforce readiness initiatives. Through Veritiv Connects this year, Veritiv intends to deploy thousands of employee volunteers throughout local communities, design packaging for select nonprofits, and deliver inventory to disaster relief organizations.

"We are excited to deploy our team of volunteers to offer their time and talents, in addition to funding Feeding America initiatives directly. Giving back to the communities where we live and work is not simply a value add – it is a core responsibility," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer for Veritiv. "Currently, Veritiv team members are active participants in many local food banks, and for that reason, we look forward to this new relationship and increasing our Goodness program's impact."

"There is a movement to end hunger underway in this country, and it needs all of us to work together. We are excited to partner with Veritiv, who shares in our vision toward a hunger-free future and a commitment to ensure everyone has access to the food and resources they need to thrive," said Lauren Biedron, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America.

Additionally, Veritiv's commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been extended to include another year.

To learn more about Veritiv's corporate responsibility initiatives, visit .

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica to learn more.

About Veritiv

Headquartered in Atlanta, Veritiv Operating Company is a leading full-service provider of packaging solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides JanSan, hygiene, print and publishing products and services. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers primarily in the U.S. and Mexico, with additional resources and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers. For more information about Veritiv and its business segments visit .

