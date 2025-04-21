HEART RHYTHM 2025: LARGEST EP EVENT IN THE WORLD CONVENES FOR 46TH YEAR TO SHOWCASE GROUNDBREAKING SCIENCE AND LIFE-SAVING THERAPIES

Electrophysiologists from around the globe come together in San Diego to advance the field of EP and improve patient outcomes.

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, the 46th annual Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) meeting, Heart Rhythm 2025 , brings together nearly 10,000 scientists, allied professionals, and clinicians from the field of arrhythmia care and electrophysiology (EP) to showcase advancements in patient care. Attendees will experience the latest in research, innovation, and education in EP, including more than 200 educational sessions led by more than 2,000 expert faculty and abstract presenters worldwide. This year's meeting received over 3,400 scientific abstracts, a testament to the rapid growth and innovation in the field.

"This year, we've received a record-breaking number of abstract and late-breaking clinical trial submissions in Heart Rhythm's 46-year history," said HRS President Ken Ellenbogen, MD, FHRS. "With the significant increase in both data submissions and attendee registration, this year's meeting will highlight scientific advancements, discoveries, and real-world insights that EPs can apply to their daily clinical practice."

Heart Rhythm 2025 Highlights:



Opening Plenary: This year's meeting will feature a stellar lineup of speakers, including keynote speaker Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC, former commissioner of the FDA, local special guests, and HRS leadership.



Diverse Session Formats: The meeting features a wide variety of learning experiences, including case-based, how-to/tutorial, and hands-on sessions, along with new formats like "Never-Ending Conversation," where speakers discuss a topic for 15 minutes before rotating to another topic on subjects such as the history of HRS and EP evolution, and "EGM Challenge with the Experts," where a panel of master electrophysiologists analyzes unknown electrograms (EGMs), discussing diagnosis, differential diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis with audience participation.



Shark Tank 2025: Hooking AFib: The fifth annual "Shark Tank" will feature three EP hopefuls as they pitch their Get With The Guidelines®- AFIB registry research proposals to a panel of HRS and American Heart Association (AHA) "sharks" in the hopes of turning their idea into an original research project. The competition winner will receive the AHA/HRS Bill Lewis Investigation Award.



Heart Rhythm Gala : Attendees will enjoy a fun-filled evening with cocktails, a seated dinner, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and more, where heart rhythm leaders, champions, advocates, and innovators will gather to support the vital work of the Heart Rhythm Society and Heart Rhythm Advocates (HRA).

Special Sessions: The meeting will feature sessions including: "Business of EP Sessions," ideal for those interested in the business aspects of EP in today's evolving healthcare landscape; "Women EPs in Clinical Research Summit," a 4-hour session dedicated to enhancing women's involvement and leadership in clinical trials; and "Late-Breaking Clinical Trials & Science," featuring five highly attended sessions showcasing the latest breakthroughs in clinical research.

Follow #HRS2025 on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube for real-time updates and emerging news from the meeting. Scientists, clinicians, and HRS leadership will be available for interviews further to discuss specific sessions and innovations in heart rhythm care. Qualified media are invited to register for exclusive press access. Click here for more information.

