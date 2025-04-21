Scott County R-IV School District Deploys Zeroeyes' AI Gun Detection Technology To Enhance Campus Safety

Benton, Missouri District Hosts ZeroEyes Lunch & Learn Session to Educate Schools and Law Enforcement on Proactive Security Solution

PHILADELPHIA, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed at Scott County R-IV School District in Benton, Missouri to mitigate gun-related violence. The deployment was facilitated by Freedom Security , a local security provider serving the greater Missouri Area.

Located in a rural community near the borders of Illinois and Kentucky, Scott County R-IV School District consists of a single campus with three interconnected buildings serving students from pre-K through 12th grade. The district educates approximately 800 students annually and employs around 125 teachers and administrators. ZeroEyes is the newest addition to the district's robust security upgrades, which includes window tints, HAVEN locks , integrations with CrisisGo , and more.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence - including visual description, gun type, and last known location - to local law enforcement and school administration as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"ZeroEyes is not intrusive or invasive, and it does more than just detect; it alerts, responds, and continues to do so throughout any situation involving a potential threat," said Dr. Bradley Kolwyck, Superintendent of Scott County R-IV School District. "This technology is the final piece we needed to ensure every layer of our safety strategy is connected, enabling us to provide the safest environment possible."

ZeroEyes and the district are hosting a Lunch & Learn session today at 11:00 am at the Scott County R-IV District Office (4035 State Highway 77, Benton, MO). It will feature demonstrations and discussion sessions, including reflections from school leaders on the district's successful ZeroEyes deployment. The event is open to local schools, law enforcement, and media.

"I commend Scott County R-IV School District for taking the initiative to lean into innovation and proactively protect its students from gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "ZeroEyes' ability to provide first responders and law enforcement with advance warning and situational awareness empowers them to act quickly and save lives."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos - ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes m .

SOURCE ZeroEyes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED