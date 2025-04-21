Equity Angels Partners With Blueprint And Powers Real Estate Innovation With New Cohort

Proven accelerator backs intelligent productivity and profitability solutions by Arki, Chambr, Convierge, Goby Homes, PairGap and Reeku

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Angels , an entrepreneurial support organization dedicated to fostering fair access to innovation and opportunity, announced its highly anticipated 2025 "Catalyst Program" cohort today. The companies selected are developing AI-powered solutions designed to supercharge the productivity and profitability of architects, engineers, single and multi-family owners, real estate brokers, agents and teams.

Equity Angels has identified the following high-potential startups led by a remarkable group of founders:



Natalia Bakaeva's dedication to the sustainability of architectural practice led her to co-found ARKI with seasoned product and engineering leader Mehdi Karamnejad . Harnessing AI, ARKI transforms AEC design by unlocking internal data for 50% faster workflows, predictive intelligence and better outcomes in building design.



After constantly traveling for work, Alikiah Barclay realized how often his apartment sat underutilized. This led him to found Reek , which automatically generates income for tenants and landlords, turning leases into assets.



With over two decades of experience in financial services and housing, Nikki Merkerson founded PairGap to unlock homeownership for the next generation of buyers through shared ownership, data-driven matching and structured legal agreements.



Witnessing firsthand the complexities of real estate transactions, software engineer and licensed Realtor Terrence Nickelson created Goby Homes , a consumer-centric platform empowering brokers, agents and teams to connect all parties involved dynamically, provide secure document management and ensure efficiency.



Alex Poe and Gabriela Constantinescu built Chambr to help sales teams close more deals through AI roleplay. Now, brokerage firms and teams can leverage their proven technology to accelerate their growth by up to 12% with this AI-powered training system.

Luciane Serifovic walked into a real estate office and convinced the manager to give "a young woman from Brazil" a chance twenty years ago. Since then, she has become a powerhouse in luxury real estate and the founder of Convierge , an AI-enabled app designed for buyers and agents to bring clarity and organization to the home search and vendor management experience.

"By supporting these promising founders, we're architecting a more equitable and technologically advanced ecosystem for the real estate industry. And our commitment and impact are amplified by the invaluable support of advisors, mentors and partners like Blueprint, which will feature our cohort at the largest gathering for built world innovators and investors this September," stated Kenya Burrell-VanWormer and Katherine Winston, Co-Founders of Equity Angels, in a joint statement.

Martin Kelly, President of Blueprint, added, "We recognize the vital role Equity Angels plays in nurturing early-stage proptech companies. We see firsthand the transformative potential of the startups emerging from their Catalyst Program. We look forward to providing a platform at Blueprint Vegas for these innovators to connect with key industry players and investors in the built world."

Blueprint Vegas 2025 will take place September 16-18 at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Visit for more details.

SOURCE Equity Angels

