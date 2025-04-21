Statement From EWTN Chairman & CEO Michael P. Warsaw On The Death Of Pope Francis

IRONDALE, Ala., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The death of Pope Francis is a moment of personal grief for Catholics around the world. Together with our entire EWTN Family, I mourn his passing and join the Church in prayers for the repose of his soul. I was privileged to be able to meet Pope Francis a number of times throughout the years and was always struck by his kindness and good humor in our encounters. As Catholics, we thank God for the life and pontificate of Pope Francis, and in particular for his tireless advocacy for those on the peripheries.

"As part of our service to the Church in this moment, EWTN will air programming to honor Pope Francis's life and legacy as well as coverage of the many devotions and Masses from the Vatican, including the Holy Father's funeral Mass. We invite our global audience to join us in this period of mourning. May God have mercy on His servant and grant him eternal rest."

